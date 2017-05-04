Indonesia disbands decades-old Islami...

Indonesia disbands decades-old Islamic hardline group Hizbut Tahrir

A Muslim supporter of Hizbut Tahrir Indonesia holds a flag in the road during a protest in Jakarta on November 7, 2010. JAKARTA: The Indonesian government has disbanded Islamic hardline group Hizbut Tahrir Indonesia for creating unrest in the community that could threaten the peace and stability in the country.

