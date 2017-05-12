Indonesia deports Japanese TV crew fo...

Indonesia deports Japanese TV crew for alleged immigration violations

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

A six-member television crew from Japan was deported from the easternmost Indonesian province of Papua on Thursday for immigration violations, a local immigration official said. Yopie Watimena, chief of the immigration office in the provincial capital of Jayapura, said that one of the six Japanese nationals entered Indonesia via Jakarta's Sukarno-Hatta international airport on May 1, while the rest entered the country on May 2. According to Watimena, the six came to Papua to make a documentary film on the life of native tribes in the province, but failed to obtain proper documents, including journalist visas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prosecutors seek caning for gay couple in Indon... Wed St Rick Saintpornum 5
News Indonesia hard-liners call for jailing of Chris... May 5 Decency_my strong... 1
News Eight men face jail over gay party in Indonesia... May 2 Xstain Spot Remover 1
News Pence praises Indonesia's democratic, tolerant ... Apr 26 Cordwainer Trout 6
News Pence Tours Indonesian Mosque, Praises Islam Apr 24 Joe 13
News Malaysia: Leaders who insult Islam will lose li... Apr 22 Simran 4
News In Indonesia, pious 'punks' promote Islam Apr 11 Muslims 0 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,548 • Total comments across all topics: 280,953,729

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC