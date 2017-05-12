Indonesia deports Japanese TV crew for alleged immigration violations

A six-member television crew from Japan was deported from the easternmost Indonesian province of Papua on Thursday for immigration violations, a local immigration official said. Yopie Watimena, chief of the immigration office in the provincial capital of Jayapura, said that one of the six Japanese nationals entered Indonesia via Jakarta's Sukarno-Hatta international airport on May 1, while the rest entered the country on May 2. According to Watimena, the six came to Papua to make a documentary film on the life of native tribes in the province, but failed to obtain proper documents, including journalist visas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.