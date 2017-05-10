Indonesia deports Japanese documentary makers out of Papua
" Six Japanese making a documentary about indigenous people in the tightly controlled Indonesian province of Papua were deported for lacking journalist visas just days after the country was the international host for World Press Freedom Day. The head of immigration in Jayapura, the provincial capital, said the six who were working for Nagamo Production House were arrested on Monday and deported on Thursday.
