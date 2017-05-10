Indonesia: "Christian politician found guilty of blasphemy for...
The Christian governor of Jakarta, Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama, said he would appeal a two-year sentence for blasphemy over "his comment during an election campaign that people were being deceived if they believed the Quran forbids Muslims from voting for non-MuslimsThe trial was a purely criminal one and the court disagreed that there were political aspects to the case, the lead judge said.Hardline Islamist groups, whose supporters were also gathered outside the courtroom, had called for the maximum penalty possible on the basis that Purnama's comments had insulted the Quran."
