Indonesia: Australian wines may require halal certification - minister
INDONESIA's trade minister Enggartiasto "Enggar" Lukita has suggested that imported Australian wines may in future require halal certification, as a response to Canberra "undermining" the trade of Indonesian paper and tobacco products. Amidst negotiations between the two nations towards a free trade deal, Enggar said he had recently raised the idea with Australian trade minister Steven Ciobo in response to restrictions on Indonesian exports perceived as unfair.
