Indonesia: A New Police Taskforce Plans to Target and Punish LGBTQs

Despite being a popular destination for gay and bisexual honeymooners, Indonesia has recently become a hotbed of anti-LGBTQ persecution for its citizens and tourists alike . Most recently, a police chief in the Indonesian region of West Java announced a new police taskforce targeting LGBTQ citizens.

