Indonesia: 14 men busted for 'gay party' at Surabaya hotel
SURABAYA police have detained eight men who are expected to be charged under Indonesia's strict anti-pornography laws and named six others as witnesses when they burst in on a "gay party." City police chief Shinto Silitonga said officers raided two rooms in the Surabaya Oval Hotel on Sunday, finding 14 men watching gay pornography and undertaking "deviant sexual acts."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Asian Correspondent.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eight men face jail over gay party in Indonesia...
|11 hr
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|Pence praises Indonesia's democratic, tolerant ...
|Apr 26
|Cordwainer Trout
|6
|Pence Tours Indonesian Mosque, Praises Islam
|Apr 24
|Sigh
|16
|Malaysia: Leaders who insult Islam will lose li...
|Apr 22
|Simran
|4
|In Indonesia, pious 'punks' promote Islam
|Apr 11
|Muslims 0
|1
|Gay couple in Indonesia's Aceh province face ca...
|Apr 11
|PALLMALL
|15
|Radical groups hold Indonesian democracy hostag...
|Apr 7
|JAYtheDESIGNATED
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC