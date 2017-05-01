Indonesia: 14 men busted for 'gay par...

Indonesia: 14 men busted for 'gay party' at Surabaya hotel

SURABAYA police have detained eight men who are expected to be charged under Indonesia's strict anti-pornography laws and named six others as witnesses when they burst in on a "gay party." City police chief Shinto Silitonga said officers raided two rooms in the Surabaya Oval Hotel on Sunday, finding 14 men watching gay pornography and undertaking "deviant sexual acts."

