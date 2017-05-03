IIMS 2017 - the custom motorcycle sce...

IIMS 2017 - the custom motorcycle scene in Indonesia

The recently concluded Indonesia International Motor Show in Jakarta saw lots of new cars on display, such as the Mitsubishi XM , the Suzuki Ignis and Kia Rio , as well as the new Honda CR-V and Daihatsu Ayla , but what of the motorcycles? Well, we had to give this year's show a miss, due to commitments elsewhere, but the paultan.org team came back with some photos showcasing custom motorcycles. It is obvious the cafe racer cum scrambler design style is still in vogue, based on the machines on the stand at IIMS.

Chicago, IL

