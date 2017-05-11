'High-class' Russian vice ring busted...

'High-class' Russian vice ring busted; 4 women arrested

SINGAPORE: Four foreign women were arrested on Thursday for their suspected involvement in vice-related activities, the police said on Friday. Three of the women are from Russia and one is from Uzbekistan, and their ages range between 26 and 39, according to the police in their press release.

