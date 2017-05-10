Harsh Caning Sentence Is Sought By Pr...

Harsh Caning Sentence Is Sought By Prosecutors for Gay Couple in Indonesia

Prosecutors in Indonesia's province of Aceh who have put two men, ages 23 and 20, on trial for the crime under Shariah law of gay sex have called for each to be punished with 80 lashes of the cane. The maximum sentence allowable is 100 lashes.

Chicago, IL

