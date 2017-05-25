Gunmen kill 26 in attack on Christians in Egypt: medical sources
Masked gunmen attacked a group of Coptic Christians in southern Egypt on Friday, killing 26 people and wounding 26 others as they were driving to a monastery, medical sources and eyewitnesses said. The group was traveling in two buses and a small truck in Minya province, which is home to a sizeable Christian minority, the sources said.
