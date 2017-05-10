Gunmen attack South Sudan vice presid...

Gunmen attack South Sudan vice president's convoy, injuring bodyguards: official

Unknown assailants attacked the convoy of South Sudan's First Vice President Taban Deng Gai on Tuesday, wounding three of his bodyguards, a government official said. The ambush took place on a highway linking the capital Juba with the town of Bor, to its east.

