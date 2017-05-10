Group demands repeal of Indonesia's blasphemy laws after Ahok verdict

Supporters of Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, also known as Ahok, stage a protest outside Cipinang Prison, where he was taken following his conviction of blasphemy, in Jakarta, Indonesia May 9, 2017. Source: Reuters/Darren Whiteside SLAMMING the conviction and two-year jail sentence given to Jakarta governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama for blasphemy, a global rights group called on Indonesia to do away with its laws on religious insult, which they say infringe on fundamental human freedoms.

