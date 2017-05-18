Google programme inspires kids to lea...

Google programme inspires kids to learn coding

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Student participants with Senior Minister of State for Finance and Law Indranee Rajah at the Google Asia Pacific offices. SINGAPORE: 11-year-old Muhammad Arshad would rather play with Legos at Google's Singapore's office than sit still for an interview.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Shariah court in Indonesia sentences gay couple... May 17 Frankie Rizzo 8
News Malcolm X in the 21st Century May 17 Maceo 1
News Finland's Martti Ahtisaari wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '08) May 16 Norwegian Supremacy 9
News Prosecutors seek caning for gay couple in Indon... May 10 St Rick Saintpornum 5
News Indonesia hard-liners call for jailing of Chris... May 5 Decency_my strong... 1
News Eight men face jail over gay party in Indonesia... May 2 Xstain Spot Remover 1
News Pence praises Indonesia's democratic, tolerant ... Apr 26 Cordwainer Trout 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,543 • Total comments across all topics: 281,190,070

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC