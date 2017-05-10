Gay couple to be caned after vigilant...

Gay couple to be caned after vigilantes caught him having sex

Yesterday Read more: Metro UK News

Two men, accused of having sex in contravention of sharia law, appear in court in Banda Aceh on May 10 The pair, both in their early 20s, will be caned for breaking Sharia law in the strict Indonesian province of Aceh. Thugs raided a boarding house in the provincial capital of Banda Aceh in late March and found the pair in flagrante.

Chicago, IL

