Gay couple to be caned after vigilantes caught him having sex
Two men, accused of having sex in contravention of sharia law, appear in court in Banda Aceh on May 10 The pair, both in their early 20s, will be caned for breaking Sharia law in the strict Indonesian province of Aceh. Thugs raided a boarding house in the provincial capital of Banda Aceh in late March and found the pair in flagrante.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro UK News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prosecutors seek caning for gay couple in Indon...
|17 hr
|St Rick Saintpornum
|5
|Indonesia hard-liners call for jailing of Chris...
|May 5
|Decency_my strong...
|1
|Eight men face jail over gay party in Indonesia...
|May 2
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|Pence praises Indonesia's democratic, tolerant ...
|Apr 26
|Cordwainer Trout
|6
|Pence Tours Indonesian Mosque, Praises Islam
|Apr 24
|Joe
|13
|Malaysia: Leaders who insult Islam will lose li...
|Apr 22
|Simran
|4
|In Indonesia, pious 'punks' promote Islam
|Apr 11
|Muslims 0
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC