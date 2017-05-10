Gay couple in Indonesia to be punished with 80 strokes of cane under the Sharia law1 hour ago
Jakarta, May 11 : A gay couple in Indonesia is about to be punished with 80 strokes of the cane, as demanded by prosecutors, as per reports. In the Ache province, the young gay couple will be punished for homosexuality.
