Five women arrested for prostitution activities in Yishun, Sengkang

SINGAPORE: Five women have been arrested for their suspected involvement in vice-related activities in the residential areas of Yishun and Sengkang, said the police in a news release on Saturday . The women, aged between 29 and 39, were rounded up during a 10-hour anti-vice police operation on Thursday.

Chicago, IL

