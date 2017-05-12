Five women arrested for prostitution activities in Yishun, Sengkang
SINGAPORE: Five women have been arrested for their suspected involvement in vice-related activities in the residential areas of Yishun and Sengkang, said the police in a news release on Saturday . The women, aged between 29 and 39, were rounded up during a 10-hour anti-vice police operation on Thursday.
