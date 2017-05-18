Facial recognition analysis confirms identity of naked woman in sex...
Indonesian police have said that activist Firza Husein was the naked woman who appeared in sex chats allegedly involving FPI leader Rizieq Shihab .PHOTOS: TRIBUNNEWS, AFP. JAKARTA: The Indonesian National Police has said that a facial recognition analysis has confirmed that a naked woman who appeared in sex chats allegedly involving Islamic Defenders Front leader Rizieq Shihab is female activist Firza Husein.
