Facial recognition analysis confirms ...

Facial recognition analysis confirms identity of naked woman in sex...

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

Indonesian police have said that activist Firza Husein was the naked woman who appeared in sex chats allegedly involving FPI leader Rizieq Shihab .PHOTOS: TRIBUNNEWS, AFP. JAKARTA: The Indonesian National Police has said that a facial recognition analysis has confirmed that a naked woman who appeared in sex chats allegedly involving Islamic Defenders Front leader Rizieq Shihab is female activist Firza Husein.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Shariah court in Indonesia sentences gay couple... 5 hr Frankie Rizzo 8
News Malcolm X in the 21st Century 14 hr Maceo 1
News Finland's Martti Ahtisaari wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '08) Tue Norwegian Supremacy 9
News Prosecutors seek caning for gay couple in Indon... May 10 St Rick Saintpornum 5
News Indonesia hard-liners call for jailing of Chris... May 5 Decency_my strong... 1
News Eight men face jail over gay party in Indonesia... May 2 Xstain Spot Remover 1
News Pence praises Indonesia's democratic, tolerant ... Apr 26 Cordwainer Trout 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,449 • Total comments across all topics: 281,093,982

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC