Elderly Singaporean newly-weds prove falling in love has no shelf life
Big day: Maria i and Ismail i holding hands as they walk to the Sunlove i Seniors Activity Centre in Chai Chee after the solemnisation ceremony.i - The Straits Times/Asia News Network SINGAPORE: They just met in March but two seniors, Maria Abdul Hamid, 70, and Ismail Sapuan, 62, who fell in love after several trips accompanying each other to the hospital, are now married. The retired duo were solemnised at the Masjid Al-Ansar yesterday as family members, friends, as well as staff and volunteers from the Sunlove Seniors Activity Centre in Chai Chee, looked on.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indonesia hard-liners call for jailing of Chris...
|May 5
|Decency_my strong...
|1
|Eight men face jail over gay party in Indonesia...
|May 2
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|Pence praises Indonesia's democratic, tolerant ...
|Apr 26
|Cordwainer Trout
|6
|Pence Tours Indonesian Mosque, Praises Islam
|Apr 24
|Joe
|13
|Malaysia: Leaders who insult Islam will lose li...
|Apr 22
|Simran
|4
|In Indonesia, pious 'punks' promote Islam
|Apr 11
|Muslims 0
|1
|Gay couple in Indonesia's Aceh province face ca...
|Apr 11
|PALLMALL
|15
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC