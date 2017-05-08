Elderly Singaporean newly-weds prove ...

Elderly Singaporean newly-weds prove falling in love has no shelf life

Big day: Maria i and Ismail i holding hands as they walk to the Sunlove i Seniors Activity Centre in Chai Chee after the solemnisation ceremony.i - The Straits Times/Asia News Network SINGAPORE: They just met in March but two seniors, Maria Abdul Hamid, 70, and Ismail Sapuan, 62, who fell in love after several trips accompanying each other to the hospital, are now married. The retired duo were solemnised at the Masjid Al-Ansar yesterday as family members, friends, as well as staff and volunteers from the Sunlove Seniors Activity Centre in Chai Chee, looked on.

