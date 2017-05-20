Death penalty, religious intolerance ...

Death penalty, religious intolerance focus at Indonesia's UN rights review

Read more: Asian Correspondent

EXECUTIONS for drug crimes, rising religious intolerance, and the repression of activists and journalists in Papua were some major criticisms lodged against Indonesia's human rights record at the nation's Universal Periodic Review in Geneva on Wednesday. The delegations from around 100 countries lined up to comment on the condition of human rights in Indonesia, with a slew of states from Europe, Africa and the Americas recommending that Indonesia re-impose a moratorium on the death penalty and steps towards the elimination of capital punishment.

