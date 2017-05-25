Bombing in Indonesia's capital has links with IS: police

Indonesian authorities said Thursday that the deadly suicide bombings in a Jakarta bus terminal on Wednesday were conducted by IS-affiliated group operating in the country. An Indonesian police headquarters spokesperson Martinus Sitompul said the attacks in the bus terminal located in East Jakarta on Wednesday night was strongly suspected of carried out by members of Jamaah Ansharut Daulah , which has stated their allegiance to IS.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.