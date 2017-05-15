Behind China's Silk Road vision: cheap funds, heavy debt, growing risk

BEIJING, May 15 Behind China's trillion-dollar effort to build a modern Silk Road is a lending programme of unprecedented breadth, one that will help build ports, roads and rail links, but could also leave some banks and many countries with quite a hangover. At the heart of that splurge are China's two policy lenders, China Development Bank and Export-Import Bank of China , which have between them already provided $200 billion in loans throughout Asia, the Middle East and even Africa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.