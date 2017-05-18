Bangladeshi worker gets 17yrs jail ov...

Bangladeshi worker gets 17yrs jail over rape in Singapore

A Bangladeshi expatriate worker was yesterday convicted and sentenced to 17 years in jail and 24 strokes of the cane for abducting and raping a woman at knifepoint in broad daylight at MacRitchie Reservoir in Singapore. Pramanik Liton, a Bangladeshi expatriate worker in Singapore, was convicted and sentenced to 17 years in jail and 24 strokes of the cane on May 19, 2017, for abducting and raping a woman at knifepoint in broad daylight at MacRitchie Reservoir in February 2015.

Chicago, IL

