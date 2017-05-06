At least 200 break out of prison in Indonesia
Jakarta: About 200 inmates broke out of an overcrowded prison in western Indonesia, rushing out of the jail after they were let out of their cells to pray, officials said. Inmates rushed to the main gate of Sialang Bungkuk prison in Pekanbaru city, Sumatra, and tried to break through after the guards allowed them to take part in Friday prayers.
