Alleged rapist claims victim 'died'; ...

Alleged rapist claims victim 'died'; she testified against him two days before

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

SINGAPORE: The Bangladeshi construction worker accused of the abduction and rape of a hiker at MacRitchie Reservoir Park gave his version of events on Thursday . Pramanik Liton, 24, admitted he spotted the woman, a 40-year-old Chinese national, at the park on Feb 8, 2015 and followed her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Shariah court in Indonesia sentences gay couple... Wed Frankie Rizzo 8
News Malcolm X in the 21st Century Wed Maceo 1
News Finland's Martti Ahtisaari wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '08) Tue Norwegian Supremacy 9
News Prosecutors seek caning for gay couple in Indon... May 10 St Rick Saintpornum 5
News Indonesia hard-liners call for jailing of Chris... May 5 Decency_my strong... 1
News Eight men face jail over gay party in Indonesia... May 2 Xstain Spot Remover 1
News Pence praises Indonesia's democratic, tolerant ... Apr 26 Cordwainer Trout 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,252 • Total comments across all topics: 281,114,356

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC