Albino orangutan named 'Alba' after worldwide appeal

In this April 30, 2017, file photo released by Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation , an albino orangutan sits in a cage as it's being quarantined at a rehabilitation center in Nyaru Menteng, Central Kalimantan, Indonesia. The BOSF says the rare albino orangutan rescued in Indonesia on April 29, 2017 has been named "Alba" after thousands of suggestions were sent from around the world.

