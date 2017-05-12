AEC Feed
AirAsia Indonesia has opened new international routes to Mumbai and Macau to tap into high demand among tourists from the two countries. "The growing number of Chinese and Indian tourists coming to Indonesia boosts our spirit to launch the new routes," Dendy Kurniawan, AirAsia group chief executive for Indonesia, said as quoted by Tempo.co.
