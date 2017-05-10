A setback for Indonesia
They were hopeful that the post-Suharto era would see big change in the world's fourth most-populous country. Democracy and democratic institutions were being strengthened to serve this great nation with so much potential because of its sheer size and strategic importance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prosecutors seek caning for gay couple in Indon...
|May 10
|St Rick Saintpornum
|5
|Indonesia hard-liners call for jailing of Chris...
|May 5
|Decency_my strong...
|1
|Eight men face jail over gay party in Indonesia...
|May 2
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|Pence praises Indonesia's democratic, tolerant ...
|Apr 26
|Cordwainer Trout
|6
|Pence Tours Indonesian Mosque, Praises Islam
|Apr 24
|Joe
|13
|Malaysia: Leaders who insult Islam will lose li...
|Apr 22
|Simran
|4
|In Indonesia, pious 'punks' promote Islam
|Apr '17
|Muslims 0
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC