A massive, unidentified sea monster is decomposing off the coast of Indonesia

15 hrs ago Read more: The Raw Story

An massive unidentified sea creature is decomposing of the coast of the Seram Island in Indonesia, The Jakarta Globe reports . The remains were discovered by local Asrul Tuanakota,who stumbled upon the decaying carcass Tuesday evening.

