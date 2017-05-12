A gigantic, bloody dead thing just wa...

A gigantic, bloody dead thing just washed up in Indonesia and nobody knows what it is

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: Boy Genius

The sea still holds great mysteries for mankind. A few examples of this are the peculiar disappearances in the Bermuda Triangle, the origins of the Baltic Sea Anomaly, and whatever the heck just washed up on the shore of the Indonesian island of Seram.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boy Genius.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prosecutors seek caning for gay couple in Indon... Wed St Rick Saintpornum 5
News Indonesia hard-liners call for jailing of Chris... May 5 Decency_my strong... 1
News Eight men face jail over gay party in Indonesia... May 2 Xstain Spot Remover 1
News Pence praises Indonesia's democratic, tolerant ... Apr 26 Cordwainer Trout 6
News Pence Tours Indonesian Mosque, Praises Islam Apr 24 Joe 13
News Malaysia: Leaders who insult Islam will lose li... Apr 22 Simran 4
News In Indonesia, pious 'punks' promote Islam Apr '17 Muslims 0 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,134 • Total comments across all topics: 280,961,158

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC