A gigantic, bloody dead thing just washed up in Indonesia and nobody knows what it is
The sea still holds great mysteries for mankind. A few examples of this are the peculiar disappearances in the Bermuda Triangle, the origins of the Baltic Sea Anomaly, and whatever the heck just washed up on the shore of the Indonesian island of Seram.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boy Genius.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prosecutors seek caning for gay couple in Indon...
|Wed
|St Rick Saintpornum
|5
|Indonesia hard-liners call for jailing of Chris...
|May 5
|Decency_my strong...
|1
|Eight men face jail over gay party in Indonesia...
|May 2
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|Pence praises Indonesia's democratic, tolerant ...
|Apr 26
|Cordwainer Trout
|6
|Pence Tours Indonesian Mosque, Praises Islam
|Apr 24
|Joe
|13
|Malaysia: Leaders who insult Islam will lose li...
|Apr 22
|Simran
|4
|In Indonesia, pious 'punks' promote Islam
|Apr '17
|Muslims 0
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC