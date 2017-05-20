5 people killed, over 100 others rescued in Indonesia ferry fire
At least five people were killed and more than 100 others rescued safely after a ferry caught fire in waters off the East Java province in western Indonesia on Friday evening, rescuers said Saturday. "A total of five bodies are already placed at sea port, and now a total of 95 people are in our ship after we rescued them safely.
