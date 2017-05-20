2017 Eisner Award nominees include 'The Art of Charlie Chan Hock Chye' and 'Saga'
Sonny Liew's "The Art of Charlie Chan Hock Chye," Brian K. Vaughan and Fiona Staples' "Saga" and Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips' "Kill or Be Killed" are among the top nominees for the 2017 Eisner Awards. Originally published in Singapore, "The Art of Charlie Chan Hock Chye" tells the story of Singaporean history and politics as depicted through the evolving art of fictional cartoonist Charlie Chan Hock Chye.
