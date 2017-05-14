2 men in Indonesia caned dozens of times for gay sex
Despite raising red flags at Los Angeles International Airport, a man cited by airport police and traveling to Hawaii with no luggage was allowed to board an American Airlines flight. Two of the five jurors picked so far for Bill Cosby's criminal trial say they know a victim of sexual assault.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two men caned in Indonesia for gay sex
|7 min
|Gremlin
|10
|Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa...
|2 hr
|Logic Analysis
|4
|141 arrested in Indonesia over gay sex party
|Mon
|Oscar
|1
|Shariah court in Indonesia sentences gay couple...
|May 17
|Frankie Rizzo
|8
|Malcolm X in the 21st Century
|May 17
|Maceo
|1
|Finland's Martti Ahtisaari wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '08)
|May 16
|Norwegian Supremacy
|9
|Prosecutors seek caning for gay couple in Indon...
|May 10
|St Rick Saintpornum
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC