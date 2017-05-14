141 arrested in Indonesia over gay se...

141 arrested in Indonesia over gay sex party

Jakarta, May 22 The Indonesian police have arrested 141 men in a raid on a gay sauna here, a day before two men were to be publicly flogged for having sexual relations, the media reported on Monday. Authorities raided what they said was a sex party promoted as "The Wild One", held at a sauna and gym venue in Jakarta's north on Sunday night, the Guardian reported.

