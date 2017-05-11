12 Indonesians arrested for immigration offences, peddling duty-unpaid cigarettes

SINGAPORE: Twelve Indonesian men have been arrested for immigration offences and the peddling of duty-unpaid cigarettes, according to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority on Friday . The men, aged between 18 and 41, were arrested on May 4 in Yew Tee Industrial Estate, in a joint operation involving ICA, the Singapore Police Force and Singapore Customs, according to the press release.

