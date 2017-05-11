12 Indonesians arrested for immigration offences, peddling duty-unpaid cigarettes
SINGAPORE: Twelve Indonesian men have been arrested for immigration offences and the peddling of duty-unpaid cigarettes, according to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority on Friday . The men, aged between 18 and 41, were arrested on May 4 in Yew Tee Industrial Estate, in a joint operation involving ICA, the Singapore Police Force and Singapore Customs, according to the press release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eight men face jail over gay party in Indonesia...
|May 2
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|Pence praises Indonesia's democratic, tolerant ...
|Apr 26
|Cordwainer Trout
|6
|Pence Tours Indonesian Mosque, Praises Islam
|Apr 24
|Joe
|14
|Malaysia: Leaders who insult Islam will lose li...
|Apr 22
|Simran
|4
|In Indonesia, pious 'punks' promote Islam
|Apr 11
|Muslims 0
|1
|Gay couple in Indonesia's Aceh province face ca...
|Apr 11
|PALLMALL
|15
|Radical groups hold Indonesian democracy hostag...
|Apr 7
|JAYtheDESIGNATED
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC