11:23 Uzbekistan plans to issue free-visa policy for Indonesians

Uzbekistan's Tourism Development State Committee chairman Anvar Sharapov visited Indonesia and met with Tourism Minister Arief Yahya as part of a state visit to Southeast Asian countries, reports Jakarta Post. During a meeting at the Sapta Pesona Building in Jakarta, Kurbanovich discuss cooperation in the tourist sector between the two countries, including Uzbekistan's plans to launch a free-visa policy for Indonesians who wish to visit the Central Asian nation.

