Woodlands to have six 'star attractions' under HDB renewal plan

20 hrs ago

SINGAPORE: New mega-housing projects, linkways for pedestrians and cyclists, and a larger recreational area at Marsiling - these are some of the plans residents of Woodlands can look forward to. As part of the third batch of estates under the Housing and Development Board's Remaking Our Heartlands programme, the Woodlands estate will be spruced up over the next five to ten years.

