Woman killed in Ang Mo Kio car park accident was Manpower Ministry officer

Senior Manpower Ministry officer Quek-Ng Siew Fong was killed after her husband accidentally reversed his car into her. SINGAPORE: The woman who died after her husband allegedly reversed his car into her on Tuesday evening was a "well-loved and respected" senior officer at the Ministry of Manpower, said Minister for Social and Family Development Tan Chuan-Jin on Wednesday .

