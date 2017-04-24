Woman killed after husband accidentally reverses car into her at Ang Mo Kio car park

SINGAPORE: A 64-year-old woman was killed after her husband reversed into her by accident on Tuesday night . Police said they were alerted at about 7.50pm to an accident that happened at the car park at Block 332, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1. The woman was unconscious when she was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where she subsequently succumbed to head injuries.

