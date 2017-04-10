Widodo turns to Islam-nationalism to ...

Widodo turns to Islam-nationalism to preserve diversity

Irrespective of the result, the Jakarta gubernatorial election on Wednesday will leave a bitter aftertaste that could have consequences on the political landscape in the rest of Indonesia. The election is already billed as the ugliest, most divisive, and most polarising the country has ever seen.

Chicago, IL

