Why Marvel Fired an Artist for Inserting Religious and Political Messages into an X-Men Comic

This week, news of a scandal at Marvel Comics involving an Indonesian illustrator flooded the web, with nearly identical articles published by outlets ranging from the BBC to the AV Club . X-Men Gold illustrator Ardian Syaf was discovered to have included coded references to the Quran in the backgrounds of X-Men Gold #1 , released on April 5, in order to comment on Indonesian politics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hyperallergic.