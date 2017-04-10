VP Pence praises Indonesiaa s democratic, tolerant values
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, center, is given a tour by the Grand Imam of Istiqlal Mosque Nasaruddin Umar, left, and the Chairman of the mosque Muhammad Muzammil Basyuni, right, during his visit to the largest mosque in Southeast Asia, in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, April 20, 2017. Pence praised Indonesia's democracy and moderate form of Islam after meeting Thursday with the president of the world's most populous Muslim nation.
