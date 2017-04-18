US to launch probe into Argentina, Indonesia biodiesel imports
WASHINGTON/JAKARTA - The United States said it would start an investigation into imports of biodiesel from Indonesia and Argentina for possible dumping and subsidisation last week. The US International Trade Commission is scheduled to make a preliminary decision by May 8 on whether such imports hurt US producers, the US commerce Department said in a statement.
