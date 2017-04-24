UPDATE 1-Fuel costs tip Indonesian ai...

UPDATE 1-Fuel costs tip Indonesian airline Garuda into first-quarter loss

JAKARTA, April 28 Higher fuel costs tipped Indonesian state-controlled airline PT Garuda Indonesia Tbk into a first-quarter net loss of $98.5 million, its chief executive said on Friday. Garuda, which this month appointed former banker Pahala Mansury as CEO to revive its fortunes, had reported a net profit of $1.02 million in the same period last year.

