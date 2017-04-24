UPDATE 1-Fuel costs tip Indonesian airline Garuda into first-quarter loss
JAKARTA, April 28 Higher fuel costs tipped Indonesian state-controlled airline PT Garuda Indonesia Tbk into a first-quarter net loss of $98.5 million, its chief executive said on Friday. Garuda, which this month appointed former banker Pahala Mansury as CEO to revive its fortunes, had reported a net profit of $1.02 million in the same period last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pence praises Indonesia's democratic, tolerant ...
|Apr 26
|Cordwainer Trout
|6
|Pence Tours Indonesian Mosque, Praises Islam
|Apr 24
|Sigh
|16
|Malaysia: Leaders who insult Islam will lose li...
|Apr 22
|Simran
|4
|In Indonesia, pious 'punks' promote Islam
|Apr 11
|Muslims 0
|1
|Gay couple in Indonesia's Aceh province face ca...
|Apr 11
|PALLMALL
|15
|Radical groups hold Indonesian democracy hostag...
|Apr 7
|JAYtheDESIGNATED
|1
|Muslim protesters march against Jakarta's Chris...
|Mar 31
|uihuh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC