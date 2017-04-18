UK election: Labour frames Theresa May as dishonest in first day of campaigning
London: British prime minister Theresa May has batted away accusations of political opportunism, dishonesty and cowardice, on a day of fiery exchanges that marked the start of her surprise re-election campaign.On Wednesday the British parliament voted overwhelmingly in favour of her motion to call an early election for June 8, with only 13 MPs opposed. Brenda from Bristol: Not another one! Brenda from Bristol gives a priceless reaction to BBC journalist Jon Kay, when he tells her about Theresa May's call for a snap general election in the UK.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Indonesia, pious 'punks' promote Islam
|Apr 11
|Muslims 0
|1
|Gay couple in Indonesia's Aceh province face ca...
|Apr 11
|PALLMALL
|15
|Radical groups hold Indonesian democracy hostag...
|Apr 7
|JAYtheDESIGNATED
|1
|Muslim protesters march against Jakarta's Chris...
|Mar 31
|uihuh
|1
|Would a fatwa stop Indonesia's - fake news'?
|Mar 24
|Ronnie
|2
|Jakarta Governor election: second round in Apri...
|Feb '17
|i am mine
|1
|Is it okay for a Christian to govern Muslims? A...
|Feb '17
|Faith
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC