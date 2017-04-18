UK election: Labour frames Theresa Ma...

UK election: Labour frames Theresa May as dishonest in first day of campaigning

London: British prime minister Theresa May has batted away accusations of political opportunism, dishonesty and cowardice, on a day of fiery exchanges that marked the start of her surprise re-election campaign.On Wednesday the British parliament voted overwhelmingly in favour of her motion to call an early election for June 8, with only 13 MPs opposed. Brenda from Bristol: Not another one! Brenda from Bristol gives a priceless reaction to BBC journalist Jon Kay, when he tells her about Theresa May's call for a snap general election in the UK.



