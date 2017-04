Two Foreign Ships Escaping MMEA Captive Detained In Indonesia

By Azeman Ariffin JAKARTA, April 26 -- Two foreign tankers, which had escaped from detention by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency two days ago, were detained in Indonesian waters by the Indonesian National Army Navy yesterday. Online media quoted Indonesian Navy Western Region Fleet Commander rear admiral Aan Kurnia as saying, that they had arrested two ships sought by the Malaysian authorities in the waters of Tanjung Uma, Batam, Riau Islands in Sumatra.

