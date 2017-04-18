The Latest: Pence to visit mosque in Indonesian capital
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will be visiting the Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta on Thursday as part of his visit to Indonesia. The vice president's office says he will be touring the largest mosque in Indonesia and participating in a dialogue with interfaith religious leaders.
