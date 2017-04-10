The Latest: Champs-Elysees reopening after gun attack
French media are reporting that two police officers were shot Thursday on the famed shopping boulevard. . This image made from AP video shows police attending an incident on the Champs Elysees in Paris in which a police officer was killed along with an attacker in a shooting, Thursday April 20, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pence praises Indonesia's democratic, tolerant ...
|7 hr
|Newt G s Next Wife
|5
|In Indonesia, pious 'punks' promote Islam
|Apr 11
|Muslims 0
|1
|Gay couple in Indonesia's Aceh province face ca...
|Apr 11
|PALLMALL
|15
|Radical groups hold Indonesian democracy hostag...
|Apr 7
|JAYtheDESIGNATED
|1
|Muslim protesters march against Jakarta's Chris...
|Mar 31
|uihuh
|1
|Would a fatwa stop Indonesia's - fake news'?
|Mar 24
|Ronnie
|2
|Jakarta Governor election: second round in Apri...
|Feb '17
|i am mine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC