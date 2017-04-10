Ten Indonesian islands that could be the next Bali
Actually that's just the ones that have names, no-one knows exactly how many Indonesian islands there are, but its somewhere between 17 and 18000. They're not all as beautiful as Bali, in fact they're often more beautiful.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Malaysia: Leaders who insult Islam will lose li...
|Sat
|Simran
|4
|Pence praises Indonesia's democratic, tolerant ...
|Apr 21
|Newt G s Next Wife
|5
|In Indonesia, pious 'punks' promote Islam
|Apr 11
|Muslims 0
|1
|Gay couple in Indonesia's Aceh province face ca...
|Apr 11
|PALLMALL
|15
|Radical groups hold Indonesian democracy hostag...
|Apr 7
|JAYtheDESIGNATED
|1
|Muslim protesters march against Jakarta's Chris...
|Mar 31
|uihuh
|1
|Would a fatwa stop Indonesia's - fake news'?
|Mar 24
|Ronnie
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC