Taxi catches fire, explodes near Buona Vista MRT station

SINGAPORE: A taxi caught fire on Commonwealth Avenue, near Buona Vista MRT station, on Sunday , resulting in what witnesses described as a "very loud explosion". The Land Transport Authority first tweeted about an accident at 2.46pm and said that part of Commonwealth Avenue, after Tanglin Halt Road, was closed.

Chicago, IL

